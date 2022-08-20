Night of the Arts celebrated in Helsinki, Finland

People watch performance during the Night of the Arts in Mikonkatu in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. The Night of the Arts, now a Helsinki tradition, was celebrated on Thursday, with various art events held in different venues. Many museums offer free admission, and some galleries and museums extend their opening hours during the event. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People watch an open air performance during the Night of the Arts in Esplanade park in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Dancers with Finnish National Ballet perform Swan Lake during a free open air show in the Night of the Arts in Helsinki, Finland on Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Dancers with Finnish National Ballet perform Swan Lake in a free open air show during the Night of the Arts in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A dancer with Finnish National Ballet performs Pippi Longstocking, a famous children's character created by Astrid Lindgren, in a free open air show during the Night of the Arts in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People watch performance during the Night of the Arts in Esplanade park in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People dance with Samba dancers during the Night of the Arts in Esplanade park in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A street magician performs during the Night of the Arts in Esplanade park in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People dance with Samba dancers during the Night of the Arts in Esplanade park in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People watch performance during the Night of the Arts outside Savoy Theatre in Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

People participate in the Night of the Arts on Kansalaistori square, Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

