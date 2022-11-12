China steps up minors protection on campus

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Friday released a set of guidelines urging efforts to further improve the protection of minors at educational institutions.

The guidelines, jointly issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Education, noted that legal provisions prohibiting certain individuals from working in the education sector must be strictly implemented, so as to keep people convicted of certain crimes out of the country's educator workforce.

It was reiterated that, in accordance with the Law on the Protection of Minors, individuals involved in sexual offenses, abuse, abduction, violence or other serious criminal activities are strictly forbidden from obtaining jobs that would allow them close contact with minors.

The guidelines also noted that educators who take advantage of their positions or engage in inappropriate behavior that goes against their professional duties should be prohibited from taking up similar positions for a limited period.

