China to eliminate potential dangers on campuses

(Xinhua)    21:17, September 23, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's education authority on Wednesday issued an alert requiring local authorities to identify safety hazards on and around campuses to guard against violent attacks on students.

According to the alert, released by the office of the Education Inspection Committee of the State Council, local authorities should promptly carry out safety examinations on and around campuses, solve disputes concerning schools and students, and remove various safety hazards.

The office asked local authorities to strengthen communication and coordination among different government bodies and improve risk prevention and control mechanisms to eliminate potential dangers.

The office required schools across the country to strengthen safety education and conduct emergency evacuation drills in an effort to raise students' safety awareness and ability to protect themselves in an emergency.

