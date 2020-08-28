Prevention measures help Chinese students back to campus

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- As September approaches, China is seeing a steady stream of college students returning to campus. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a series of prevention measures make the new semester special.

At the entrance of the Beijing-based University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, students are waiting in line to register, wearing masks and maintaining an appropriate distance.

Also, special passageways are provided for the students after they undergo registration, disinfection and temperature checks.

Other personnel such as parents are not allowed to enter the university, according to a report by the China News Service.

About 600,000 college students will arrive in Beijing for the new semester. At present, the number of students returning to the city is 3,000 to 5,000 per day, said Li Yi, spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

The report estimates that the number of students returning to Beijing will hit 50,000 on Sept. 6, the highest single-day total.

Universities in other parts of the country have also exercised strict management measures over returning students in places such as main gates and classrooms.

Teachers and students in many universities are encouraged to remain on campus except where strictly necessary, such as when conducting scientific research, undergoing medical treatment or visiting family. Outside individuals cannot enter campuses without an appointment.

In order to ensure the safety of returning students, Chinese health and education authorities jointly issued a document offering suggestions for student management.

According to the document, universities should strengthen indoor ventilation and keep classrooms clean. Frequently touched surfaces in public areas, such as door handles, desks, chairs and elevator buttons, shall also be disinfected regularly.

Public areas such as study rooms, libraries and stadiums are suggested to be opened as much as possible, whereas indoor activities involving many students should not be organized unless necessary, the document said.

In accordance with the epidemic prevention measures on campus, canteens and dormitories are also listed as key areas.

In Wuhan University, central China's Hubei Province, students are required to show their health code and have their temperature checked before entering the canteen. Tableware needs to be disinfected at 110 degrees Celsius for half an hour before use.

Also, the university will disinfect the dormitory twice a day and provide hand sanitizer in the bathrooms, said the report.