Chinese procurators help schools promote legal work, campus security

Xinhua) 16:38, January 10, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Amid China's efforts to promote the rule of law and security on campus, over 39,000 procurators had been designated as deputy principals in over 77,000 schools by the end of September 2021, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Monday.

The SPP and the Ministry of Education have jointly issued a regulation to further standardize the work of the deputy principals.

Prosecutors serving as deputy principals should supervise the implementation of the mandatory reporting system of offenses against minors and criminal background checks for faculty employment at schools.

They are also tasked with helping schools to establish and improve mechanisms that prevent sexual harassment and assaults, as well as bullying, according to the regulation.

