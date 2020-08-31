China tightens security measures on campuses

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security will beef up security measures on and around campuses as students are returning to schools after months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Localities and schools have been instructed to set up security posts to ensure the safety of students, especially during rush hours, Zhang Ming, a spokesperson for the ministry, said Monday.

She also called for efforts to build police offices near schools and strengthen the management of school buses.

A total of 250,000 police offices and 150,000 security posts have been established near schools across the country in recent years, Zhang said.

Hotels, rental houses and internet cafes around campuses should be cleared of potential dangers, and school-related disputes must be ironed out, she added.