That Luang Festival celebrated in Vientiane, Laos

09:09, November 10, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2022 shows fireworks over the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, Laos. That Luang Festival, running from Nov. 6 to 8 in 2022, is one of the most important religious festivals in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A woman prays around the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, Laos, Nov. 7, 2022. That Luang Festival, running from Nov. 6 to 8 in 2022, is one of the most important religious festivals in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the That Luang Stupa in Vientiane, Laos. That Luang Festival, running from Nov. 6 to 8 in 2022, is one of the most important religious festivals in Laos. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

