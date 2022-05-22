First China-Laos cargo train launched in Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:42, May 22, 2022

Customs officers inspect a China-Laos cargo train before its departure in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 21, 2022. A cargo train carrying local foods and agricultural machines departed from a station in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality for Laos' capital Vientiane on Saturday, marking the launch of the first China-Laos cargo train that enjoys a favorable quick entry and export channel.

The quick entry and export channel save 24 hours in cargo clearance process, which helps shorten the journey time for freight transportation. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

