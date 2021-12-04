China-Laos Railway opens, putting Laos on track from landlocked to land-linked

Xinhua) 09:21, December 04, 2021

-- The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Friday.

-- As a docking project between the Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked one, the line will slash the travel time between China's Kunming to Lao capital Vientiane to about 10 hours.

-- The railway could potentially increase aggregate income in Laos by up to 21 percent over the long term, the World Bank said in a report last year.

KUNMING/VIENTIANE, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, started operation on Friday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, and Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, jointly witnessed the opening of the railway via video link.

Aerial photo shows an electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway crossing a major bridge over the Yuanjiang River in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. The China-Laos Railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

The electrified passenger and freight railway runs 1,035 km, including 422 km in Laos, from the city of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, to Lao capital Vientiane.

On behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended congratulations on the opening of the China-Laos Railway and hailed the builders of the two countries.

Calling China-Laos Railway a flagship project of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, Xi called on both sides to make persistent efforts, maintain and operate the railway well, develop and construct well the areas along the line, and create a golden line for the benefit of the people of both countries.

Xi said the China-Laos Railway is a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. In recent years, with the goals of high standard, sustainability and improvement of people's livelihood, China has continuously improved the level of Belt and Road cooperation, achieved mutual benefits and win-win results for participating countries, and opened up new space for the development of the world economy.

An electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway arrives at Yuxi Railway Station in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. The China-Laos Railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

As a docking project between the Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to convert itself from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub, it will slash the travel time between the two cities to about 10 hours.

Sleek bullet trains will travel at a speed of 160 km per hour, through mountains and valleys.

On Friday afternoon, passenger trains left Kunming and Vientiane stations respectively at the same time.

"Today is a proud moment and the dream of all ethnic groups of Laos has finally come true," Thongloun said, expressing gratitude to China for its support. Laos has finally bidden farewell to the days without trains and possessed a modern railway.

Thongloun said the railway will greatly promote Laos' national economic and social development.

Aerial photo shows an electric multiple unit (EMU) train of the China-Laos Railway arriving at the border town of Mohan in southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 3, 2021. The China-Laos Railway started operation on Friday. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

The China-Laos Railway crosses areas rich in wildlife including wild Asian elephants. Developers skirted environmentally sensitive areas, built bridges, and set up protective fences to minimize the project's impact on the environment.

Construction of the Laos section started in December 2016, and construction of the China part linking Yuxi and the border town of Mohan started in December 2015.

A total of 167 tunnels and 301 bridges were built along the new sections stretching over 900 km, after builders overcame many technical difficulties.

The railway could potentially increase aggregate income in Laos by up to 21 percent over the long term, the World Bank said in a report last year.

The section connecting Vientiane and Boten (at the northern border with China) could provide Laos with a land link to global and regional supply chains, which could make the country more attractive to investors, create new jobs, and accelerate economic growth, the report said.

A student from the China-Laos Friendship Nongping Primary School is seen on the Lane Xang EMU train of the China-Laos Railway on Dec. 3, 2021. The China-Laos Railway started operation on Friday. (Photo by Alan Liu/Xinhua)

Many exporters will switch to the railway from road transport, and the cost of transport through Laos could be cut by 30 to 40 percent, said Valy Vetsaphong, vice president of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

As an important part of the trans-Asian railway network, the railway will serve as a "golden key" for Laos to connect with China and other ASEAN countries including Thailand and Malaysia, said Xiao Qianwen, executive manager of the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd., a joint venture based in Vientiane.

It will exert a positive impact on economic cooperation in China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and the Greater Mekong Subregion, Xiao added.

For 22-year-old Sida Phengphongsawanh, a Lao employee, the rail project will be a boon for Laos.

"Personally, the railway has given me a stable job. At the national level, the railway can drive the multi-level and all-around development of Laos," Sida said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)