Laos, Cuba pledge to strengthen longstanding relationship

Xinhua) 13:11, July 05, 2022

VIENTIANE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Lao and Cuban presidents have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the decades-old friendship and cooperative ties that unite the peoples of the two countries.

During a meeting held via video link, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel said they highly valued the longstanding relationship between Laos and Cuba.

This was Thongloun's first meeting with the Cuban president since he assumed the state presidency in 2021, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday.

During the talks, the Lao president informed his Cuban counterpart about the notable aspects of socio-economic development in Laos in recent years under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Thongloun also praised Cuba's great accomplishments in socio-economic development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba over the past 60 years, despite the economic embargo imposed on the country.

The Lao president said the fine tradition of friendship and cooperation between the parties, governments and peoples of Laos and Cuba, which has been cultivated over past decades, has expanded and elevated to a higher level, thereby contributing to global peace, security and cooperation on the path to development.

In addition, the Lao leader thanked the Cuban government and people for supporting the multi-ethnic Lao people's struggle for national liberation and development.

Thongloun reiterated Laos' steadfast foreign policy to strengthen cooperation with friendly countries including Cuba and oppose the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed on Cuba.

Meanwhile, the Cuban president highly spoke of the continuing friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Cuba.

The two presidents discussed ways to further broaden their cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

