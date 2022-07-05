Home>>
Over 6,000 infected with dengue fever in Laos in 6 months
(Xinhua) 13:21, July 05, 2022
VIENTIANE, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Laos has seen 6,047 dengue fever cases in the first half of 2022 and the virus has caused eight deaths, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.
According to a report from the Center of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Monday, Lao capital Vientiane recorded the highest number of dengue patients at 3,193.
Lao health authorities continue to encourage people to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help curb the spread of dengue.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Laos, Cuba pledge to strengthen longstanding relationship
- Inflation in Laos hits 22-year high at 23.6 pct in June
- China, Laos pledge to strengthen strategic communication, mutually beneficial cooperation
- First China-Laos cargo train launched in Chongqing
- World Bank to provide Laos with 395 mln USD funding support: report
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.