Chinese prosecutors order arrest of former Inner Mongolia court official

Xinhua) 16:48, November 07, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Hu Yifeng, former president of the Higher People's Court of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and secretary of the court's leading Party members group, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Hu's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.

