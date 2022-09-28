China's former senior discipline inspector indicted for graft

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Liu Yanping, a former senior discipline inspector, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Liu was formerly head of the discipline inspection and supervision team sent by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision to the Ministry of State Security.

Liu took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return, according to the indictment.

The National Commission of Supervision had concluded its probe into Liu's case. Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the Changchun Municipal People's Procuratorate in northeast China's Jilin Province reviewed the case and initiated a public prosecution against Liu at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

