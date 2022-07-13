China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-provincial-level official

Xinhua) 11:15, July 13, 2022

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Liu Hongwu, formerly a senior official in Guangxi of south China, for suspected bribe-taking, an official statement said Wednesday.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission.

Liu was formerly vice chairman of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)