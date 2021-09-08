China to make blacklist for bribers

Xinhua) 14:02, September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities will introduce a blacklist system for bribers to intensify the fight against corruption, according to a guideline.

Research shall be carried out to put in place punishments regarding bribers' market access and qualification restrictions, says the document made public Wednesday.

The document was jointly formulated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, as well as a series of Party departments and top judicial authorities.

Stressing that punishment shall be given to both those who take bribes and those who offer them, the guideline specifies the investigation will focus on those committing multiple bribery, huge bribery or bribery to many people; Party members and state employees offering bribes; bribery in key areas and fields; and major commercial bribery.

It asks for measures to ensure that illegal interests obtained from bribery shall be confiscated, recovered, or restituted according to law; and that other improper interests obtained, such as professional titles, political honors, business qualifications and academic degrees, shall be canceled or revoked.

While punishing bribers, authorities shall also fully protect the legitimate rights and interests of the persons and enterprises involved to ensure the legitimate operation of enterprises, says the document.

