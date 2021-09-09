China further promotes probes into offering, taking bribes

Xinhua) 10:01, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Probes should be further implemented into the actions of both offering and taking bribes, according to recent guidance released in China.

The guidance was jointly issued by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the National Supervisory Commission, as well as a series of Party departments and top judicial authorities including the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.

It demands strict investigation and punishment on offering bribes, especially those involving multiple bribes, huge sums of money or bribing multiple individuals.

The focus should also be put on bribe-offering involving CPC members or state employees, major projects, food and medicine, among others.

The guidance urges the protection of the legitimate rights of individuals and enterprises involved in such cases and prohibits overuse of methods like detention, search and arrest.

Institutional norms on punishment on bribe-offering should be improved, and limitations on market access and qualification acquiring should be studied, the guidance adds.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)