Former senior provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribe-taking
(Xinhua) 16:15, January 25, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Song Taiping, a former senior legislator in north China's Hebei Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
Song's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission.
Song was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Hebei Province.
