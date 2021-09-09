Former deputy GM of China's power producer arrested for suspected bribery, abuse of power

Xinhua) 11:08, September 09, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The People's Procuratorate of Hebei Province has ordered the arrest of Xie Changjun, former deputy general manager of major power producer China Guodian Corporation, for suspected bribe-taking, abuse of power, and taking advantage of his position to seek benefits for others.

Xie's case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further handling of the case is underway.

