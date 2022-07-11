China's ex-senior official Fu Zhenghua prosecuted

Xinhua) 10:45, July 11, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A public prosecution has been initiated against former senior official Fu Zhenghua over suspected bribe-taking and law violations for personal gains.

The Changchun Municipal People's Procuratorate in northeast China's Jilin Province recently filed a lawsuit with the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun, an official statement said Monday.

