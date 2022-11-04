Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former telecom giant manager
(Xinhua) 16:36, November 04, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Zhang Bencai, former chief procurator of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, for suspected bribe-taking.
The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
