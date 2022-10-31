China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former vice governor of Liaoning

Xinhua) 11:26, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wang Dawei, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Wang's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

