China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former vice governor of Liaoning
(Xinhua) 11:26, October 31, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wang Dawei, former vice governor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Wang's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.
