Night view of National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:37, November 07, 2022
This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows a night view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is taking place, in east China's Shanghai.
The fifth CIIE will run until Nov. 10 in China's economic hub Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
