Volunteers patrol Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, SW China
(Xinhua) 09:45, November 05, 2022
This aerial photo shows Zhou Yuqing (1st R) and other environmental protection volunteers patrolling the Huaxi national city wetland park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province on Nov. 4, 2022.
Zhou Yuqing, 70, has been an environmental protection volunteer since 2008.
In 2014, she set up a volunteer club consisting of retirees and elderly environmentalists to promote wetland conservation.
Over the past 14 years, Zhou and 167 others on her team have logged more than 13,000 hours of volunteer service. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
