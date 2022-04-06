Local grannies volunteer to provide lunches to frontline workers in Quanzhou, Fujian
Volunteer grannies pick vegetables for cooking at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A group of local grannies, with an average age of over 70, have been volunteering to cook and deliver lunches to frontline essential workers in Quanzhou amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. They have prepared over 1,000 packed meals so far. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)
Volunteer grannies cook at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny gives out lunch to a frontline essential worker fighting the COVID-19 epidemic at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny delivers lunch meals at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny loads a basket of vegetables onto a three-wheeler at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny picks vegetables for cooking at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny cooks at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
A volunteer granny makes cooking fire at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
Volunteer grannies ride three-wheelers to deliver lunch for frontline essential workers at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.
Photos
