Local grannies volunteer to provide lunches to frontline workers in Quanzhou, Fujian

Xinhua) 09:11, April 06, 2022

Volunteer grannies pick vegetables for cooking at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A group of local grannies, with an average age of over 70, have been volunteering to cook and deliver lunches to frontline essential workers in Quanzhou amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. They have prepared over 1,000 packed meals so far. (Photo by Zhou Yi/Xinhua)

Volunteer grannies cook at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny gives out lunch to a frontline essential worker fighting the COVID-19 epidemic at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny delivers lunch meals at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny loads a basket of vegetables onto a three-wheeler at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny picks vegetables for cooking at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny cooks at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

A volunteer granny makes cooking fire at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

Volunteer grannies ride three-wheelers to deliver lunch for frontline essential workers at Xinbu Community in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 5, 2022.

