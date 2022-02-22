Post-2000s volunteers make Beijing Winter Olympics

(Xinhuanet) 14:04, February 22, 2022

Wearing blue and white uniforms, Beijing 2022 volunteers could be found everywhere, providing professional services and welcoming participants to the Games.

Volunteers played an important role in the operation of Olympic sporting events, as well as helping participants from around the world learn about China.

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows volunteers from Beijing Foreign Studies University ready for work in the press workroom in Capital Indoor Stadium, the main venue for figure skating and short track speed skating. The press workroom serves journalists from all over the world and provides them with a comfortable working environment. (Source: Xinhua)

Volunteers from the University of International Business and Economics on duty outside the Language Service Office of Beijing Olympic Village on Feb. 16, 2022. (Source: Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 13, 2022 shows volunteers from Beijing Foreign Studies University busy making passes for reporters in the press workroom. Reporters with passes have the access to the interviewing mixed zone. (Source: Xinhua)

A volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University uses the intercom to arrange shuttle bus service for journalists on Feb. 2, 2022. (Source: Xinhua)

On the press tribune of the main rink in Capital Indoor Stadium, a volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University gets to her post early on Feb. 14, 2022. (Source: Xinhua)

In the main rink of Capital Indoor Stadium, a volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University is cleaning and tidying the venue on Feb. 14, 2022. (Source: Xinhua)

A volunteer from Beijing Foreign Studies University is displaying the pins she collected after work on Feb. 15, 2022. Exchanging pins is a tradition in Olympic events. (Source: Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)