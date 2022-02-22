The Netherlands honors medal winners of Winter Olympics team
Ireen Wust, Beijing Winter Olympics gold medalist of women's 1,500m speed skating is interviewed as she landed with the Dutch Winter Olympics team at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2022. She is the first athlete to win gold medals at five Winter Olympics, starting with the 3,000 m in Turin 2006 when she was 19 years-old. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
The medal winners of the Dutch Winter Olympics team were honored at the Hilton Hotel at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2022. In total, Dutch athletes won 17 medals - eight gold, five silver and four bronze. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Dutch athelte Irene Schouten shows her three gold medals won from the Beijing Winter Olympics as she landed with the Dutch Winter Olympics team at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2022. She had the best Dutch results with three gold and one bronze. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photos
