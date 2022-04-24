Home>>
International volunteers in Beijing's Zhengyang Bookstore work for convenience of foreign visitors
(Xinhua) 08:31, April 24, 2022
Gurbantuvak Taganova (L), an international student from Turkmenistan, talks with a child at Zhengyang Bookstore in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2022. Nicolas Bamamou from Guinea and Gurbantuvak Taganova from Turkmenistan are international volunteers working in the Zhengyang Bookstore for the convenience of foreign visitors. Located in the yard of an ancient pagoda of Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), Zhengyang Bookstore mainly keeps books on the history and culture of Beijing. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
