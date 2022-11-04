Cityscape on banks of Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows a cityscape on the banks of the Yongjiang River in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
