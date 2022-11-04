We Are China

In pics: swimming carnival in northern Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 11:07, November 04, 2022

Palestinian children take part in a swimming carnival in the Mediterranean Sea off Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A Palestinian girl takes part in a swimming carnival in the Mediterranean Sea off Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

