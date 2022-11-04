Home>>
In pics: swimming carnival in northern Gaza Strip
(Xinhua) 11:07, November 04, 2022
Palestinian children take part in a swimming carnival in the Mediterranean Sea off Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian girl takes part in a swimming carnival in the Mediterranean Sea off Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
