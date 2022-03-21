Highlights of Cape Town Carnival

Xinhua) 14:01, March 21, 2022

A man performs during the Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa, March 19, 2022. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city Saturday in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

A woman performs during the Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa, March 19, 2022. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city Saturday in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

Performers perform during the Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa, March 19, 2022. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city Saturday in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

Performers perform during the Cape Town Carnival in Cape Town, South Africa, March 19, 2022. The annual Cape Town Carnival returned to the city Saturday in a new form after a two-year break due to COVID-19, while it maintained a tradition of including performers from the Chinese community and many other groups. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)