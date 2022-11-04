Full text: Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania

Xinhua) 10:38, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The attachment is the full text of a joint statement released by China and Tanzania on Thursday.

Full text: Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership Between the People's Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)