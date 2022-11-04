Chinese premier meets with Tanzanian president

Xinhua) 08:32, November 04, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Beijing on Thursday.

Commending the development of bilateral relations between China and Tanzania, Li said the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has made strategic plans for China's development in the coming period, and China will continue to carry forward high-level opening-up.

Li said China stands ready to work with Tanzania to enhance the alignment of development strategies, deepen cooperation in key areas such as economics and trade, energy, health, agriculture and fishery, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to expand imports of marketable Tanzanian products and encourage Chinese companies to increase investment in Tanzania, said Li, adding that the Chinese side hopes that Tanzania will provide necessary support.

On China-Africa relations, Li said China is willing to work with African countries on the basis of sincerity and equality, increase unity and mutual trust, and pursue inclusive and sustainable development.

Hassan thanked China for its support and assistance to Tanzania over the years, saying Tanzania firmly upholds the one-China policy and is committed to carrying forward its traditional friendship with China.

She said that Tanzania will implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promote cooperation on trade, investment, agriculture, fishery, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.

Tanzania welcomes investment from Chinese companies, Hassan added.

