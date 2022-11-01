Profile: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hassan, 62, served as the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office for Union Affairs.

In October 2015, she was elected as the vice president of Tanzania, and was re-elected in October 2020.

In March 2021, she was sworn in as president upon the death of President John Magufuli.

