Profile: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan
(Xinhua) 15:01, November 01, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Hassan, 62, served as the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office for Union Affairs.
In October 2015, she was elected as the vice president of Tanzania, and was re-elected in October 2020.
In March 2021, she was sworn in as president upon the death of President John Magufuli.
