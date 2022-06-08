Tanzania's Zanzibar president thanks China for support in health sector
DAR ES SALAAM, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Tuesday thanked China for its enormous support in the health sector.
Mwinyi expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government in a meeting with a team of Chinese medical doctors from east China's Jiangsu province who are providing medical services in hospitals in Zanzibar, said a statement by Zanzibar State House.
China has for a long time supported Zanzibar in strengthening the health sector through the provision of medicines, medical facilities and medical doctors in various specialties, said the statement.
Mwinyi said the Chinese medical doctors currently working in Zanzibar have helped to fill a shortage of specialist medical doctors facing the Zanzibar archipelago.
He also thanked the Chinese medical doctors for imparting their medical know-how to local doctors in Zanzibar's twin Islands of Unguja and Pemba.
The president said his administration has embarked on a mission to build hospitals in all districts with a view to improving the delivery of medical services to people across the islands.
