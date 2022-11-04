Xi holds talks with Tanzanian president

November 04, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to welcome visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022.

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Beijing on Thursday. The two presidents announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Noting that President Hassan is the first African head of state China has received after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi said it speaks volumes about the two countries' close ties and the important position of China-Africa relations on China's diplomatic agenda.

Xi recalled putting forth, while visiting Tanzania in 2013, the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith to guide China's cooperation with African countries. It has now become the basic policy guiding China's solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries.

Under the new circumstances, the sound growth of China-Tanzania relations not only advances the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also carries great significance for building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, said Xi.

Xi briefed President Hassan on the proceedings of the 20th CPC National Congress. He pointed out that starting from now, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

"Modernization does not mean Westernization," Xi said, adding China has already found a development path suited to its national conditions. Chinese modernization is grounded in China's own realities, with features that are unique to the Chinese context, said Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to welcome visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Xi pointed out both the CPC and the Tanzanian Revolutionary Party (CCM) shoulder the historical mission of strengthening themselves and the country they govern, adding the CPC will expand exchanges and cooperation with the CCM and support the curriculum and operation of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School.

Xi stressed that China views its relations with Tanzania from a strategic perspective and will always be a trustworthy friend of Tanzania. Moving forward, Xi said the two sides should advance friendship and cooperation across the board, in keeping with the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China firmly supports Tanzania in upholding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and in exploring a path of development that suits Tanzania's conditions. China and Tanzania will continue to show firm support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, said Xi.

Xi also said China will further increase import of specialty products from Tanzania, and support Chinese companies in investing and operating in Tanzania, so as to contribute to the economic and social development of Tanzania. China is ready to exchange experience and best practices with Tanzania on rural revitalization, and support the betterment of livelihood there, added Xi.

Xi pointed out that the Tazara Railway marks a milestone in China-Tanzania and China-Africa friendship. Even when China was poor, it tightened its belt to help its African brothers build this railway. "Now that China is more developed, it is better placed to act on the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, help our African friends achieve common development, and build a stronger China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era."

In growing China-Africa relations, Xi said both sides need to remain committed to the overall direction of mutual trust, mutual benefit, mutual learning and mutual assistance. Both China and Africa need to build on their time-honored traditional friendship, carry forward the spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation, and show greater historical initiative in advancing friendship between China and Africa, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to welcome visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi went on to point out China's continuous development will create new opportunities for Africa. China will speed up the implementation of the ongoing nine initiatives for cooperation with Africa. "With a particular focus on infrastructure, we will continue to nurture new drivers for China-Africa cooperation through trade, investment and financing."

China stands ready to work with African countries to uphold the basic norms governing international relations including the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, actively operationalize the Global Development Initiative, increase the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance, and do more to bring about a community with a shared future for mankind, said Xi.

Noting that she was excited and honored to be invited to visit China soon after the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, Hassan said that the visit is a testament to the high level of Tanzania-China relations.

On behalf of the CCM and the Tanzanian government, Hassan once again extended warm congratulations on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress and Xi's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Tanzania views China as its top real friend and will always be a trustworthy partner for China, said Hassan, adding that with the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Tanzania will work with China to strengthen practical cooperation across the board, take the relationship to a new height, and turn it into an exemplar for Africa-China relations in the new era.

Hassan stressed that Tanzania will continue to firmly support China on issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and other core interests of China.

She expressed appreciation for China's support in the development of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School, and conveyed the hope of southern Africa's six sister parties to step up experience sharing with China on national governance in order to achieve better development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has not only boosted the development of African countries in various fields, but also had a demonstrative effect in driving other countries' cooperation with Africa and helped enhance Africa's international standing, the president said, adding that Tanzania will continue to take an active part in and support the development of FOCAC.

Noting that the Global Development Initiative put forth by Xi is very timely and conducive to addressing the global challenges of today, Hassan said Tanzania will work with China to operationalize this initiative and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The two heads of state agreed to keep up the momentum of high-level exchanges and dialogue, and enhance exchanges and cooperation at all levels between the localities, legislatures and political parties of the two countries.

They agreed to expand the scale of bilateral trade, boost the level of trade and economic cooperation, deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advance cooperation projects on infrastructure, enhance industrial complementarity and production capacity cooperation, and expand mutually-beneficial cooperation in such areas as manufacturing and processing, green development and digital economy.

The two heads of state reached consensus on strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges, holding a China-Tanzania year of tourism and culture at an appropriate time, encouraging more exchanges between the academics and media organizations of the two countries, and carrying forward the friendship between the two peoples.

The two presidents agreed to enhance cooperation in international and multilateral settings, step up communication and cooperation on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and jointly uphold international fairness, justice and the common interests of both sides.

At the end of the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents covering trade, investment, development cooperation, digital economy, green development and blue economy. The two sides issued a Joint Statement on Establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the People's Republic of China and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Hassan in the Great Hall of the People.

Upon President Hassan's arrival at the Great Hall of the People, a 21-gun salute was fired in Tiananmen Square to greet her. Seventeen honor guards lined up the steps on both sides of the red carpet to salute her and trumpeters blew horns to welcome her. The two presidents stepped onto the review stand, after which the military band played the national anthems of the two countries. Accompanied by Xi, Hassan then reviewed the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

After the talks, Xi held a welcoming banquet for Hassan at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, were present at the events.

