China's top legislator meets with Tanzanian president

November 04, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu Thursday met with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Hailing Tanzania as a significant partner of China, Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the guidance of important consensus between the two heads of state, China would better synergize with Tanzania to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China will continue to follow the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries and other developing countries, Li said.

"By strengthening cooperation between China and Africa, we can safeguard the common interests of developing countries and safeguard international fairness and justice," he noted.

The NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Tanzanian parliament at all levels, said Li.

Hassan congratulated on the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and said that Tanzania adheres to the one-China policy and is committed to further consolidating Tanzania-China relations and working with China to push bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

