Ukraine to get new military, humanitarian aid from Spain
KIEV, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Ukraine will soon get new military and humanitarian assistance from Spain.
At a joint press briefing after talks with visiting Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, Kuleba said that soon Ukraine will receive from Spain a battery of the Aspide anti-aircraft missile system and missiles to it.
Spain will also transfer to Ukraine four Hawk air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems, guns and shells, as well as other military equipment as part of a new military aid package, Kuleba added.
For his part, Albares said Spain is donating 30 ambulances to Ukraine, and will soon deliver five groups of electricity generators to power Ukraine's medical facilities.
Albares arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.
