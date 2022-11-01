Ukraine suspends foodstuffs exports due to blockage of "grain corridor": minister

Xinhua) 09:16, November 01, 2022

KIEV, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine had suspended foodstuffs exports due to blockage of the "grain corridor," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"Due to the blockage of the grain corridor by Russia the export is impossible," Kubrakov tweeted on Sunday.

The minister said a vessel carrying 40,000 tons of grain intended for Ethiopia got stuck in the port in Ukraine on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported that Russia had announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative after accusing Ukraine of "terrorist attacks against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in guaranteeing the security of the grain corridor."

Ukraine and Russia separately signed a document on July 22 with Türkiye and the United Nations in Istanbul to resume food and fertilizer shipments from Ukrainian ports to international markets via the Black Sea.

Since the deal came into effect on Aug. 1, Ukraine has exported more than 9 million tons of foodstuffs via its seaports. The agreement was due to expire on Nov. 19.

