China's top legislator meets Pakistani PM

Xinhua) 09:43, November 03, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Wednesday met with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said Sharif's official visit to China shortly after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) reflects the special friendship between the two countries.

He said China is ready to carry forward the ironclad friendship with Pakistan, strengthen strategic coordination, deepen practical cooperation, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Li said that Xi Jinping's re-election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee reflects the heartfelt support of more than 96 million CPC members and the firm determination of hundreds of millions of Chinese people to follow his lead to create a great cause.

China's NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Pakistani parliament at all levels, Li added.

Sharif expressed his congratulations on the successful conclusion of 20th CPC National Congress, and his belief that China will make greater achievements in its future development under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

Noting that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and always firmly support each other, Sharif said Pakistan will work with China to push for the in-depth development of bilateral relations.

