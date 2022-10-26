Home>>
Pakistani PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 17:03, October 26, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's support for Pakistani flood-hit people important in relief activities: Pakistani minister
- Chinese experts' advice to help Pakistan in rehabilitation of flood-hit areas: official
- CPC national congress to bring China closer to rejuvenation: Pakistani ambassador
- Pakistan-China relations getting closer: official
- Feature: China-donated tents used for education, health facilities in flood-affected Pakistan
- Pakistani students get scholarships to pursue academic goals in China
- Pakistan-China friendship continues to flourish with every passing day: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.