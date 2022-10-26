Pakistani PM to visit China

Xinhua) 17:03, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to China from Nov. 1, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

