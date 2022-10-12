Pakistan-China relations getting closer: official

Xinhua) 09:04, October 12, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said on Tuesday that the country's relations with China have been getting closer.

While addressing the upper house of the country's parliament, Khar said the two sides have been carefully nurturing all facets of bilateral relations in diverse fields including economic, political, defense and cultural areas.

Pakistan is committed to continuing broadening economic cooperation through increasing investments from China, enhancing cooperation in the vital agriculture sector and expanding market access for Pakistani exports, she said.

She said besides political and economic relations, Pakistan and China also enjoy close cooperation in the health sector.

"There have been exchanges of high-level visits despite constraints posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said, adding that China extended support to Pakistan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic through the provision of medical relief goods.

