Pakistani students get scholarships to pursue academic goals in China

Xinhua) 10:08, September 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A batch of 36 Pakistani students got fully-funded scholarships from the Chinese government to study in universities in China.

In a ceremony held in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) here on Thursday, the students expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for supporting them pursue their academic goals.

The students qualified for the scholarship after passing a written test by the HEC.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HEC Mukhtar Ahmed said that China is Pakistan's close friend and always extends help to Pakistan in the hour of need.

"China has always supported Pakistan. This time we have seen the Chinese government and people supporting Pakistan to meet the crisis in the wake of floods," he said, adding that China's consistent education support has enabled Pakistani students to good quality education in different fields.

Students who come back bring a good change in Pakistan by utilizing the knowledge and experience they get while studying in China, he added.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that for the past three years, while continuing to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic at home, China has strengthened international cooperation in fighting the pandemic and promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that the scholarships are carrying the profound friendship and the best wishes of the Chinese people to Pakistan.

