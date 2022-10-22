China's support for Pakistani flood-hit people important in relief activities: Pakistani minister

09:42, October 22, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (2nd R) and Pakistan's Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque (2nd L) attend a donation ceremony for flood-hit Sindh province, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister of IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that his country is going through an unprecedented flood disaster, and China's support to the flood-hit people is playing an important role in relief activities.

Speaking at an event organized by the Chinese cellular network in Pakistan, Zong 4G, on Thursday, Haque said that whenever his country is in crisis, China always extends support and both the Chinese government and people stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistanis.

The event was aimed at donating cash to the country's south Sindh province where some districts had been worst hit in recent floods, and at appreciating efforts of local employees who worked hard to restore the cellular network after it was hampered by the rains.

Haque said that the devastating floods have affected over 33 million Pakistan people, adding that Chinese companies in Pakistan have shown great support during the tough times.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that China was the leading country to send donations to Pakistan in its hour of need amid the flood disaster and helped the country meet the challenges in rescue and relief operations.

"A lot of people were affected and their houses damaged. The Chinese government expressed concerns and sympathy and responded quickly to the serious situation. Currently, several batches of tents, blankets, and food donated by the Chinese side have been delivered to the people in need," he said.

Floods in Pakistan disrupted over 12 percent of the Chinese cellular network in Pakistan. As a result, the company spent most of the last few months working fervently to restore it and maintain good services.

Lauding the hard work of local employees when the catastrophe hit the country, Zong's CEO Wang Hua said that technical employees remained on their toes day and night to restore networks in areas that were completely submerged in flood water.

"Our teams recovered 99 percent of the network in three weeks, which is a commendable effort," he said.

