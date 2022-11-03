Chinese premier holds talks with Pakistani counterpart

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang holds a ceremony to welcome Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif prior to their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li spoke about the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and said China attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan.

Li said China stands ready to work with Pakistan to carry forward the traditional friendship, expand comprehensive cooperation and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future to benefit the two peoples and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Li once again expressed his condolences to Pakistan regarding the major floods it has experienced this year, and said China is willing to support Pakistan in its post-disaster reconstruction, enhancing its capacity for emergency management and providing assistance within China's capacity.

On practical cooperation, Li said China is willing to strengthen its synergy of development strategies with Pakistan, deepen cooperation in areas including ports, transportation, energy, industry and social livelihoods, and steadily push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He called on Pakistan to make efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Sharif said that consolidating and developing friendly relations with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Pakistan firmly supports China on issues relating to China's core interests and major concerns, Sharif said, adding that Pakistan is willing to work with China to actively promote the construction of the CPEC, and enhance cooperation in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure and clean energy.

Pakistan will never tolerate acts that undermine the Pakistan-China friendship, Sharif said, adding that Pakistan will take all measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and institutions in the country.

