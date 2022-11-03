Home>>
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Xinhua) 08:54, November 03, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The attachment is the full text of a joint statement released by China and Pakistan on Wednesday.
Full text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.