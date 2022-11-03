2023 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou postponed to 2025

Xinhua) 09:32, November 03, 2022

Tony Van Diepen (C) of the Netherlands celebrates after the men's 4x400m relay final of the World Athletics Relays at Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, May 2, 2021. (Photo by Rafal Rusek/Xinhua)

The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May in Guangzhou has been postponed to 2025.

BEIJING, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, has been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The CAA announced the postponement of the biennial event in a statement on its website, adding that the decision was made with consent from the World Athletics, the local organizers and the CAA.

The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed and the CAA has pledged to work closely with the local organizers and stage a successful event in 2025.

The 2023 World Athletics Relays was expected to serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Following the postponement, World Athletics has decided to revise the qualification pathway and the top eight teams from the World Athletics Championships in Oregon this summer will earn their tickets to the 2023 edition in the Hungarian capital.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)