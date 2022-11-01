Drones present space-themed light show at NUAA

(People's Daily App) 13:57, November 01, 2022

A total of 2,022 drones lit up the night sky to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics on Saturday. Feast your eyes on this vivid scene of docking and spacewalking presented by the drones.

