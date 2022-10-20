Light show featuring ancient Sichuan culture dazzles visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:13, October 20, 2022

Visitors view colorful lights featuring the ancient Sichuan culture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 19, 2022. Six groups of themed lights are displayed during the show. (Photo: China News Service)

