Light show staged at Guangji Bridge

Ecns.cn) 09:55, March 02, 2022

Guangji Bridge is illuminated during a light show in Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 28, 2022. Guangji Bridge is located on the Hanjiang River in the east of the ancient city of Chaozhou. The pontoon bridge is connected by wooden boats, which are connected in the morning and disconnected in the evening to facilitate the navigation of passing ships. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

