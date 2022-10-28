Home>>
U.S. midterm elections: nothing is more important than partisan wrangling
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 16:58, October 28, 2022
(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)
Disputes between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are heating up ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, which will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.
Republicans denounce inflation and other economic issues, while Democrats warn that a Republican administration will lead to dire consequences.
Partisan disputes are tearing American society apart. In a poll carried out by NBC News, 80 percent of American voters believe that heightened partisan disputes will destroy America.
U.S. politicians are preoccupied with partisan wrangling. Whether they can solve the issues that concern Americans, such as economic problems, crime and immigration, remains a mystery.
